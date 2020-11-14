JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $592.00

JTC PLC (JTC.L) (LON:JTC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 592 ($7.73) and last traded at GBX 582 ($7.60), with a volume of 128142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556 ($7.26).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JTC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 595 ($7.77) price target on shares of JTC PLC (JTC.L) in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 511.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 472.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $588.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were given a GBX 2.40 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. JTC PLC (JTC.L)’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

