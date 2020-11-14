Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Jumbo stock opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.20. Jumbo has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $21.40.

Get Jumbo alerts:

About Jumbo

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Jumbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.