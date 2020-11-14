Karen Guerra Sells 24,756 Shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Stock

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total transaction of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

Karen Guerra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Karen Guerra sold 454 shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.35), for a total transaction of £3,250.64 ($4,246.98).

LON ECM opened at GBX 813.98 ($10.63) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 721.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 671.28. Electrocomponents plc has a 12-month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 818 ($10.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.40. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

