Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 16.9%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s stock price shot up 16.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.12 and last traded at $7.73. 443,207 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 206,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Kazia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $436,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 11.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

