Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Position Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Kellogg by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on K shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kellogg from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total transaction of $5,214,208.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,667 shares of company stock worth $34,003,521 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $52.66 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.