Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Cut to $2.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price decreased by TD Securities from $2.75 to $2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19. Kelt Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.75.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

