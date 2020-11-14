Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) a €12.70 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €6.43 ($7.56).

ETR:LHA opened at €9.20 ($10.82) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.49. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.91. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a 52-week low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a 52-week high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

