Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) a €6.40 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SHA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) in a report on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.00 ($8.24).

SHA stock opened at €6.56 ($7.71) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €5.55 and its 200 day moving average is €6.17.

Schaeffler AG (SHA.F) Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

