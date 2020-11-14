KeyCorp Comments on Cryoport, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cryoport in a research note issued on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn ($0.65) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cryoport from $45.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of CYRX stock opened at $59.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $63.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -101.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 435.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Cryoport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

