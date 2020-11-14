KeyCorp Comments on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.00.

SARTF opened at $412.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.67 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.25. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $190.78 and a 52-week high of $412.00.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.