Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) & Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) Head to Head Comparison

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) and Fury Gold Mines (NYSE:FURY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

This table compares Kinross Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.50 billion 2.89 $718.60 million $0.34 23.59 Fury Gold Mines N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.16) -9.22

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Fury Gold Mines. Fury Gold Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kinross Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.2% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Fury Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and Fury Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold 26.92% 14.49% 8.07% Fury Gold Mines N/A -27.88% -24.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kinross Gold and Fury Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 Fury Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus target price of $11.53, suggesting a potential upside of 43.70%. Given Kinross Gold’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kinross Gold is more favorable than Fury Gold Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fury Gold Mines has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats Fury Gold Mines on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. As of December 31, 2019, its proven and probable mineral reserves included approximately 24.3 million ounces of gold, as well as 55.7 million ounces of silver. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Fury Gold Mines

Fury Gold Mines Limited operates as an exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Eau Claire project located in the Eeyou-Istchee/James Bay region of Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut. It also holds interests in the Homestake Ridge in British Columbia; and Gibson MacQuoid located in Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc. and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020. Fury Gold Mines Limited is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.