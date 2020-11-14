Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Raised to $133.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $124.00 to $133.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. Kodiak Sciences has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $131.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.43. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

