Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.22

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 220849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKPNY. Jefferies Financial Group raised Koninklijke KPN from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60.

About Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

