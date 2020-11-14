Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €49.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €49.00 ($57.65) target price from Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.50 ($55.88) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.40 ($46.35) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €47.09 ($55.40).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.49).

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

