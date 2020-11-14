K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) has been given a €5.00 ($5.88) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €6.61 ($7.78).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €6.26 ($7.36) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a twelve month high of €13.24 ($15.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €6.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.30.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) Company Profile

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

