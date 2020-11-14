Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kubota from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.

KUBTY opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kubota has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

