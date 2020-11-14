LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target to $6.35

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price target boosted by research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $5.25 to $6.35 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

Get HyreCar alerts:

Shares of HYRE opened at $5.71 on Thursday. HyreCar has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 82.29% and a negative return on equity of 268.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HyreCar will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in HyreCar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.