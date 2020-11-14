Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Investec downgraded shares of Lancashire to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Lancashire alerts:

LCSHF stock opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.