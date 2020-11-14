Laurence Hollingworth Buys 5,000 Shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) Stock

Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) (LON:CKN) insider Laurence Hollingworth purchased 5,000 shares of Clarkson PLC (CKN.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,230 ($29.14) per share, for a total transaction of £111,500 ($145,675.46).

Shares of CKN stock opened at GBX 2,445 ($31.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Clarkson PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,936 ($25.29) and a one year high of GBX 3,135 ($40.96). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,322.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85.

About Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

