Leelyn Smith LLC Lowers Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 187.2% in the third quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,812,000 after acquiring an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.9% in the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $11,133,395.90. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

