LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €135.90 by The Goldman Sachs Group

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) received a €135.90 ($159.88) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €121.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.44. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

