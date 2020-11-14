Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 53.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 507.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

LEG stock opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $53.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.96.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.