Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 25 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,772.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,198.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,573.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,495.53. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. 140166 upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

