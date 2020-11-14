Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Lennox International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Lennox International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter valued at $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the second quarter worth $44,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Prakash Bedapudi sold 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $2,191,017.96. Also, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,695,068 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LII opened at $298.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. Lennox International’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.85.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

