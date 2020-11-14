Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) Price Target Raised to C$21.50 at CIBC

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:LNF opened at C$19.95 on Wednesday. Leon’s Furniture Limited has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.60.

Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) (TSE:LNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$416.70 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 1,417 shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (LNF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.45, for a total transaction of C$26,143.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at C$146,585.25. Also, Senior Officer Graeme Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.90, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$124,380.90. Insiders sold 43,179 shares of company stock valued at $758,832 in the last three months.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, home office products, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

