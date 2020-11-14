Liberty Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.00. The company has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 16,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $2,295,974.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,156,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $398,940.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

