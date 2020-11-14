Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$66.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) traded as high as C$57.00 and last traded at C$56.85, with a volume of 68700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$56.22.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LNR. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$44.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.97.

About Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR)

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

