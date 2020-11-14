Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) (TSE:LNR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$65.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$46.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LNR. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

TSE:LNR opened at C$58.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$39.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.64. Linamar Co. has a 1-year low of C$24.57 and a 1-year high of C$59.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

Linamar Co. (LNR.TO) Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

