Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Linamar from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Linamar alerts:

Linamar stock opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Linamar has a fifty-two week low of $17.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.