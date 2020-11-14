Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LIMAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Linamar from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Linamar from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Linamar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Linamar from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Linamar has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

Get Linamar alerts:

OTCMKTS LIMAF opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. Linamar has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $44.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.