Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,473,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,624,000 after acquiring an additional 140,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,203,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 78,377 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 14.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 793,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,790 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 16.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 696,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,694,000 after purchasing an additional 98,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 602,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,443,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 5,000 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total value of $488,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,350.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LECO. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

LECO opened at $114.53 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.29 and a twelve month high of $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.83 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 34.42%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

