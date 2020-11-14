Linde (NYSE:LIN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LIN. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays reissued a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $246.44.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $257.06 on Wednesday. Linde has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $269.78. The company has a market capitalization of $134.92 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.44.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total transaction of $14,722,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 461,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,478,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,010,582,000 after acquiring an additional 306,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,660,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195,716 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,144,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after acquiring an additional 371,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Linde by 11.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,987,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,573,000 after acquiring an additional 308,331 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

