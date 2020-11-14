LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 342,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,508 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $17,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth $1,462,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,318,000 after acquiring an additional 101,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 335,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,267,000 after acquiring an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

RAMP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.64.

In related news, Director John L. Battelle sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $39,323.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,571.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 27,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,738.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,545,934.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,114 shares of company stock worth $4,587,831. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $80.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

