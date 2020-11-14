LiveXLive Media (LIVX) to Release Earnings on Monday

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect LiveXLive Media to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of LIVX stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.18. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

Several research analysts have commented on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of LiveXLive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.14.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 49,251 shares of company stock worth $131,473 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

