Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Stock Price Down 10%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)’s stock price traded down 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 133,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 315,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

In other Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,261.26.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) Company Profile (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for graphite, zinc, silver, and gold deposits. Its principal property is the La Loutre graphite property that consists of 42 continuous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2,867.29 hectares located in southern QuÃ©bec.

