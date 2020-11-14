Lumos Pharma, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,797.00% and a negative return on equity of 23.14%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumos Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of LUMO stock opened at $14.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.23. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $32.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 120,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 13,882 shares during the last quarter. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

