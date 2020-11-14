Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) Given New C$16.25 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) (TSE:LUG) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$14.75 to C$16.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUG. Eight Capital upped their target price on Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$14.75 to C$16.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (LUG.TO) from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.89 on Wednesday. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.82 and a 52-week high of C$13.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.38, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other news, insider Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.31 per share, with a total value of C$2,262,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,396,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$49,738,624.56.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

