Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Truist

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price decreased by Truist from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LYFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lyft from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Lyft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.94.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $167,020.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Lyft during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lyft by 58.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Lyft by 173.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Lyft in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Lyft by 124.2% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

