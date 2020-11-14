Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 13,300 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 18.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 95.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kforce by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $878.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

