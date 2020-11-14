Mackay Shields LLC Acquires New Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 7,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Match Group by 126.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $131.60 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.39, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.55.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 125,918 shares of company stock worth $14,143,234 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

