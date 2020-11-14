Mackay Shields LLC Buys 3,000 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Insperity worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. No Street GP LP boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 97.1% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 335,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,685,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Insperity by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Insperity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Insperity by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 111,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 449.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,539,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

Shares of NSP stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $64.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.45. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Sidoti began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

In other Insperity news, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.15, for a total value of $358,739.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares in the company, valued at $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,295 shares of company stock worth $5,176,510 over the last three months. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.