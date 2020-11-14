Mackay Shields LLC Buys 459 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 41.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 101.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 408.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $66,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

In related news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,000 shares of company stock worth $141,619,120 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $381.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $419.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.32 and its 200 day moving average is $306.18.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.