Mackay Shields LLC Grows Holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in ZIX were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,525,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth $4,118,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in ZIX by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 927,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 355,713 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZIX by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 223,389 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

ZIXI opened at $6.76 on Friday. Zix Co. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $385.26 million, a PE ratio of -21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 63.79% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

