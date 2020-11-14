Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its position in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FGEN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 14.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in FibroGen by 19.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

FGEN stock opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.11. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 9.26.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 60.97% and a negative net margin of 287.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 15,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total value of $763,853.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,201,191.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $147,477.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,085.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,175. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

