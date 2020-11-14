Mackay Shields LLC Has $2.74 Million Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter worth $4,004,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,042 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 43,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 632,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLWS opened at $21.72 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.69.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder F. Mccann 2012 Family Tr James sold 3,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $112,852.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,309,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,526,142.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 943,928 shares of company stock worth $26,675,970 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

