Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Mackay Shields LLC cut its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 108.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the second quarter worth $88,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

CONE stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

