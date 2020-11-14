Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.19% of HNI worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNI. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in HNI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HNI by 36.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in HNI by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HNI by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 73.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HNI news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 7,138 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $290,373.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,951 shares of company stock valued at $588,711. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HNI opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. HNI Co. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $42.90.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. HNI had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $507.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. HNI’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti upped their price target on HNI from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

HNI Corporation manufacturHON Industries Inces and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

