Mackay Shields LLC Makes New $2.76 Million Investment in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 28,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 50,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $202,775 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $76.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.09 and a beta of 1.08. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.21.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Kaiser Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

