Mackay Shields LLC Purchases 378 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 384.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 9.6% in the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 113.6% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.2% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $416.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $355.64.

NYSE:GWW opened at $403.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.61 and a 12 month high of $411.87. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.08.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, Director Susan Slavik Williams sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.98, for a total value of $23,381,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,810,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,647,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,790 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $1,025,827.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $29,715,837. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

