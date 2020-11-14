Mackay Shields LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 921,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,999,000 after buying an additional 92,735 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $418,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 6,231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 10,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,306,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $6,458,155.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,430 shares of company stock worth $47,039,374 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $121.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.71. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.56. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

